Various News: Adam Cole Plays Resident Evil 5, UpUpDownDown Features Tekken 7

September 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole AEW Dynamite 3-23-22 Image Credit: AEW

– Adam Cole’s latest YouTube video features the AEW star playing Resident Evil 5 for the first time. You can see the video below:

– The newest UpUpDownDown video has Kofi Kingston and Shelton Benjamin playing Tekken 7:

