Various News: Adam Cole Plays Resident Evil 5, UpUpDownDown Features Tekken 7
September 16, 2022
– Adam Cole’s latest YouTube video features the AEW star playing Resident Evil 5 for the first time. You can see the video below:
– The newest UpUpDownDown video has Kofi Kingston and Shelton Benjamin playing Tekken 7:
