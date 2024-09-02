wrestling / News
Adam Cole PPV Now Available For Purchase
Stonecutter Media has announced that their latest PPV offering, focusing on Adam Cole, is now available for purchase. The special will be available through the month of September.
ADAM COLE: PANAMA CITY PLAYBOY – IN SEPTEMBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
He’s the longest reigning WWE NXT Champion. He’s the first ever three-time Ring of Honor World Champion. He’s been a heel and a hero, a tag team menace and a solo force. You’ve seen him in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see him in the early fights that rocketed him into stardom!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to ADAM COLE: PANAMA CITY PLAYBOY, be sure to check out XCALIBUR: TIGHTS BEFORE THE MIC, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.
