– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, AEW star and TNT Champion Adam Cole discussed his AEW colleague Ricochet, and how Ricochet is now showing what a great character he can be in AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Cole on Ricochet in AEW: “Unbelievable. I mean, again, when you look at Ricochet, anyone who’s seen Ricochet wrestle, he’s maybe the best athlete I’ve ever seen. Just like an absolute freak of nature. We jokingly in the locker room, we call him an alien. He’s not even a real person. He’s not even a human being. The things he can do is just absolutely unbelievable.”

On how athletically gifted Ricochet is: “So again, clearly one of the best, one of the most athletically gifted guys in the entire world. But getting to see this different side of Ricochet has been so much fun because he’s showing the world what he can bring to the table. Maybe people thought, oh, okay, cool. He can do all these really, really cool athletic things, and that’s awesome, and we really love that.”

On how Ricochet is now showing off what a great character he can be: “But now he’s showing what a great character he can be, the timing that he has. Just his aura right now is is absolutely unbelievable. So, yeah, Ricochet’s work has been absolutely incredible to watch. It’s been super super fun and I’ll tell you what, you know, I may be a good guy, but i’m liking this new side of Ricochet. I am.”

Ricochet was defeated by Mark Briscoe on last week’s AEW Dynamite. Meanwhile, Adam Cole recently defended his TNT Championship against Claudio Castagnoli on AEW Collision.