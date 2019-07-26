wrestling / News

WWE News: Adam Cole Predicts A Clean Sweep At NXT Takeover, Tegan Nox Thanks Fans After Return, Mia Yim On Going After Shayna Baszler

July 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has posted a video in which Adam Cole predicts a clean sweep against Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: Toronto II, which happens on August 10. The two will fight in a two out of three falls match. The first fall is a street fight, followed by a singles match, with the third fall selected by William Regal if necessary.

– WWE has also posted a video in which Mia Yim calls out NXT Women’s champion Shayna Baszler.

– After making her return at last night’s live event, Tegan Nox took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support.

