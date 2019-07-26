WWE News: Adam Cole Predicts A Clean Sweep At NXT Takeover, Tegan Nox Thanks Fans After Return, Mia Yim On Going After Shayna Baszler

– WWE has posted a video in which Adam Cole predicts a clean sweep against Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: Toronto II, which happens on August 10. The two will fight in a two out of three falls match. The first fall is a street fight, followed by a singles match, with the third fall selected by William Regal if necessary.

With the #2OutOf3Falls stipulation set for #NXTTakeOver, @AdamColePro calls out @JohnnyGargano for not being focused and predicts a clean sweep in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/MNfveMYCVe — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 26, 2019

– WWE has also posted a video in which Mia Yim calls out NXT Women’s champion Shayna Baszler.

– After making her return at last night’s live event, Tegan Nox took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support.