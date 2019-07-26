wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Cole Predicts A Clean Sweep At NXT Takeover, Tegan Nox Thanks Fans After Return, Mia Yim On Going After Shayna Baszler
– WWE has posted a video in which Adam Cole predicts a clean sweep against Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: Toronto II, which happens on August 10. The two will fight in a two out of three falls match. The first fall is a street fight, followed by a singles match, with the third fall selected by William Regal if necessary.
With the #2OutOf3Falls stipulation set for #NXTTakeOver, @AdamColePro calls out @JohnnyGargano for not being focused and predicts a clean sweep in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/MNfveMYCVe
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 26, 2019
– WWE has also posted a video in which Mia Yim calls out NXT Women’s champion Shayna Baszler.
– After making her return at last night’s live event, Tegan Nox took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support.
The reactions to last night’s events made me make a smile that has been missing for a VERY long time! Thank you 💙
— Tegan Nox 🏴 (@TeganNoxWWE_) July 26, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Reportedly Also Responsible For New Merchandise Ideas, Bischoff Had No Creative Input On Smackdown
- CM Punk Confirms He Received AEW Offer At One Point, Says He’s Still Under Contract To UFC
- Kofi Kingston Reveals the Origin of His Jamaican Character, Why They Dropped It
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Whether He or Hulk Hogan Would Have Helped the Invasion Angle