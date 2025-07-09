Adam Cole Says He’s Proud Of His TNT Championship Reign

Adam Cole says that he’s happy with how his TNT Championship reign has gone. Cole has been TNT Champion since AEW Dynasty and he recently spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody Podcast where he talked about his current reign after being asked how he would grade it.

“I’m very proud of the defenses that I’ve had,” Cole began. “Whether it was against Josh Alexander, Claudio, the Kyle match didn’t end the way I wanted to and ended in a disqualification, but as far as me holding onto this championship, being proud of this championship, and looking into the future of all the title defenses I want to have, I’m giving myself an A.”

He continued, “I take full pride in being champion. I’m not focused on anything else right now except for being TNT Champion. I am thinking about my boys in the Paragon as well, but as far as championship gold, I’m just focused on that. We’re in the process, and this thing is just getting kick-started. After I beat Kyle, I’m going to focus on my next challenger, whether it’s other members of the Don Callis Family or people I’m not even thinking of. I’m ready to defend this title against anyone and everyone.”

Cole will defend his championship against Kyle Fletcher at AEW All In: Texas this Saturday.