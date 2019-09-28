Adam Cole Reportedly Pulled From NXT Midwest Tour Due to Injury

– As previously reported, WWE Now listed Adam Cole as suffering an arm injury during this week’s show. Matt Camp said that Cole has a fracture in his right arm and is “questionable” to defend the title next week against Matt Riddle. F4WOnline.com reports that Cole was pulled from a current NXT Midwest tour and hasn’t wrestled in several weeks. He currently has a cast on his right wrist.

NXT is still advertising Cole as defending the NXT Championship against Matt Riddle on NXT for week’s episode on the USA Network, which will be the full two-hour debut for the show. After Pat McAfee said he would see him there, Adam Cole stated, “It’s been a rough few days…and it just got significantly worse.”

