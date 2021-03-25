Adam Cole Punched Out William Regal Following Last Night’s NXT (Video)

Adam Cole wasn’t done making friends after last night’s episode of WWE NXT went off the air.

The broadcast ended with Cole yelling at his NXT Takeover opponent and former friend Kyle O’Reilly. After the show was over, O’Reilly went to the ring and demanded Cole fight him right then and there, away from the security teams that had been separating them. As Cole tried to get to the ring, he attacked several security guards and eventually punches out GM William Regal. He was then taken to the back.