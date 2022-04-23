wrestling / News
Adam Cole Qualifies For Owen Hart Tournament On AEW Rampage (Clips)
Adam Cole has become the third man to qualify for the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, doing so on this week’s AEW Rampage. Cole defeated Tomohiro Ishii during Friday’s show to earn a spot in the tournament. The win came after Jay White attacked Rocky Romero, distracting Ishii enough for Cole to hit a low blow. He subsequently pinned Ishii to get the win.
Cole joins Kyle O’Reilly and Samoa Joe as confirmed participants in the tournament so far.
What a back-and-forth battle between these two! @adamcolepro and #TomohiroIshii going at it! Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/CbfzCRVd3B
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2022
A huge lariat by #TomohiroIshii here at #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/xb2SVrXOnU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2022
A massive assist by @JayWhiteNZ, and @adamcolepro advances into the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament! Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/Pm8LxJ3xdN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2022
Ahead of tonight's match between @MadKing1981 & #SportsEntertainer’s @GarciaWrestling, #JerichoAppreciationSociety educates Security on who’s in charge – Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/wi7A9vbXOu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2022
