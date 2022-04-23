Adam Cole Qualifies For Owen Hart Tournament On AEW Rampage (Clips)

Adam Cole has become the third man to qualify for the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, doing so on this week’s AEW Rampage. Cole defeated Tomohiro Ishii during Friday’s show to earn a spot in the tournament. The win came after Jay White attacked Rocky Romero, distracting Ishii enough for Cole to hit a low blow. He subsequently pinned Ishii to get the win.

Cole joins Kyle O’Reilly and Samoa Joe as confirmed participants in the tournament so far.