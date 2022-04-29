Adam Cole On Backstage Reaction To AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, Wanting A Match With Kazuchika Okada

In a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, Adam Cole discussed the backstage reaction to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, wanting a match with Kazuchika Okada, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Adam Cole on the backstage reaction to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV: “As far as in the locker room, everyone is so stoked for this. Again, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has some of the best pro wrestlers on the planet. I know a lot of people who do watch AEW also watch New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and there are a lot of people who watch one or the other. There are some people that have never watched AEW that just support New Japan and there’s some people that just watch AEW and have never seen New Japan before. So it’s like this really exciting combination of a bunch of people who know and are like, ‘Guys, trust us. This show is gonna be awesome.’ And then there’s a bunch of people who are very excited to see some of these guys or some matches that they’ve never seen before so, yeah, I’m thrilled with the idea. I think the world of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Some of my fondest moments years ago were over in New Japan. So yeah, I’m very, very excited for this event. I think it’s gonna be awesome.”

On being involved in the announcement on Dynamite: “It was a lot of pressure. It was a lot of pressure which by the way too, not that this matters, but the announcement that I had made backstage, that was very live. That was not a taped thing. That was happening in the moment and again, I know that a lot of people are very excited about this show, very excited about the announcement. So while still being Adam Cole but being able to deliver this really, really cool news was like, aside from it being a lot of pressure, it was so cool. The fact that I got to be the one to talk about it was awesome.”

On wanting a match with Kazuchika Okada: “So I’ve never had a singles match with [Kazuchika] Okada. I’ve wrestled Okada before in a six-man tag team match in Ring of Honor, but we barely had any interaction together. I’ve wrestled [Hiroshi] Tanahashi, I just wrestled [Tomohiro] Ishii which was really cool. Wrestled Jushin Liger, YOSHI-HASHI, so many different guys. But I would love a classic one-on-one singles match with Okada at some point. I think that’d be really cool.”

