Adam Cole Reacts to Idea of a Match With Edge in NXT

If Edge does end up in NXT as Triple H suggested as a possibility, Adam Cole is game to hit the ring with him. During today’s media call promoting NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, The Game said that Edge had been pushing to work with younger talent in NXT since before he officially returned to the company in January of last year and said that the idea of Edge challenging for the NXT Championship at WrestleMania shouldn’t be ruled out, nor the idea of Edge coming to NXT regardless of what happens at ‘Mania.

In response to that, a fan of Adam Cole’s posted to Twitter calling for a match between Edge and Cole. Based on Cole’s retweet, he’s up for the idea: