wrestling / News
Adam Cole Reacts To Britt Baker Hugging Tony Schiavone on AEW Rampage
September 20, 2021 | Posted by
During her appearance on last Friday’s AEW Rampage, Britt Baker was interviewed by Tony Schiavone in the ring and gave him a hug at the start of the segment. In a post on Twitter, Adam Cole didn’t seem too pleased with that, paying special attention to Schiavone’s face during the hug. You can see his posts, as well as Baker’s reaction (who doesn’t seem bothered), below.
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) September 19, 2021
…………………………
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 19, 2021
I don’t get it? https://t.co/HzotKkm3KK
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) September 19, 2021
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 19, 2021
