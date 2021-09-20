wrestling / News

Adam Cole Reacts To Britt Baker Hugging Tony Schiavone on AEW Rampage

September 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Adam Cole

During her appearance on last Friday’s AEW Rampage, Britt Baker was interviewed by Tony Schiavone in the ring and gave him a hug at the start of the segment. In a post on Twitter, Adam Cole didn’t seem too pleased with that, paying special attention to Schiavone’s face during the hug. You can see his posts, as well as Baker’s reaction (who doesn’t seem bothered), below.

