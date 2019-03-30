Adam Cole Says He’s Ready For the Match of His Career at NXT Takeover: New York

– Adam Cole spoke with ESPN for a new interview promoting his match with Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: New York for the NXT Championship. Highlights are below:

On his match with Gargano: “If I had to pick one word to describe how I’m feeling, it’s ready. I made my debut at TakeOver Brooklyn. I joined forces with Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, we formed the greatest faction in NXT history — the Undisputed Era — and I held the NXT championship above my head. And pretty much since then, I have not been in the forefront of the NXT championship picture. It’s something I feel like I’ve been ready for since I got here,” Cole continued, “and finally getting that opportunity on the biggest stage in NXT history, it’s going to be special.”

On the Undisputed Era: “I think it’s safe to say, and I don’t want to speak for those guys, but I will because I know they feel the same way. I’m concerned about the Undisputed Era — Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly. We want to make sure that the group is as successful as possible, but on top of that, individually having success is just as important. There are situations where I can be put by myself, Roderick Strong could be put by himself, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish [can put themselves]. Any form of the group can be thrown into a situation where we have to succeed and we are just as strong as individuals as we are as a group, which to me just makes a group even stronger.”

On the NXT roster’s strength: “That, to me, is one of the things that I’m most proud of with this brand. I feel like there’s a core group of guys, where you can put [them] in the opening match on the card, you can put them somewhere in the middle or you can put them in the main event. A lot of guys are incredibly interchangeable, and I mean that as a compliment, because this roster is just so stacked. It’s the most stacked we’ve ever been. It’s incredible how much talent NXT currently has, and that’s only continuing to grow as more and more guys are finding themselves or ending up here,” Cole continued. “No matter what situation you’re put in, you always get exciting, interesting, compelling main-event matches. It’s definitely made me better in every way, because when you’re in situations where you’re competing against guys at the level of the talent on the NXT roster, you can’t help but improve. We all bring the absolute best out of one another, and I think that’s a big reason TakeOver shows are so successful, [and] NXT as a brand as a whole is so successful, because the audience sees that.”

On the comparison between himself and Gargano: “For many years, people who’ve been following both myself and Johnny Gargano, people have compared us quite a bit. Two guys on very similar rises on the independents. A lot of times, we would work for different companies, but we ended up competing against each other. Pretty much from the very first match I had with Johnny, he was a guy that brought out the best in me, and I brought out the best of him.”

On his plans for the match: “For us to get the chance on literally the biggest TakeOver that we’ve ever had, I can promise you won’t be disappointed. I know the fans who have followed our careers know they’re in for something special. For people who haven’t, I could promise you it will be. It will probably be the toughest, most exciting [and] the best match of my entire career. I’m ready to show that to the world in New York.”