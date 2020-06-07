wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Cole Is Ready to Put Velveteen Dream Behind Him Tonight, Preview Clip for Ric Flair WWE 24 Special
– Adam Cole is set to defend his NXT World title tonight against Velveteen Dream. Ahead of tonight’s Backlot Brawl match with Velveteen Dream, he tweeted a message on putting Dream behind him.
Adam Cole wrote, “I have been the greatest champion this brand has ever seen. Tonight, I put this Dream behind me. #TakeOver #InYourHouse #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA” Cole faces Dream later tonight at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. You can check out that tweet below.
I have been the greatest champion this brand has ever seen. Tonight, I put this Dream behind me. #TakeOver #InYourHouse #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA pic.twitter.com/yEusYLZbKo
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 7, 2020
– WWE released a new preview clip for the WWE 24: Ric Flair: The Final Farewell TV special. It’s now available on the WWE Network. You can check out that clip below.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Defends Drew McIntyre From Vince Russo’s Recent Criticism, Thinks McIntyre Is ‘Already a Phenomenal Performer’ and Can Get Better
- Matt Riddle’s Smackdown Debut Reportedly Changed Plans For Eight Wrestlers
- Alexa Bliss on Sasha Banks & Bayley ‘Crying on the Floor’ After Smackdown: ‘Worked Well for Them Last Time’
- Backstage Rumor on Jinder Mahal Being in Line for ‘Big Push’ and World Title Feud Before Getting Sidelined With Another Injury