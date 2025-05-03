Adam Cole Recalls Joining ‘DaParty’ For UpUpDownDown

In an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show (via Wrestling Inc), Adam Cole spoke about his days on UpUpDownDown as part of the DaParty with Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli and Tyler Breeze.

He said: “I remember kind of how that happened is Creed, Breeze, and Swiss were kind of trying to decide who they could ask as a fourth person to play this Uno game, because they had this idea. And then they thought ‘Hey, maybe we’ll try Cole and see how he is.’ And then we played our first game, and they loved it, and I loved it, and then that was DaParty from that point on. So yeah, those times were so much fun. It’s so cool to hear how much it helped, because it helped us too. It really, really did. I looked forward to those moments so many times, of just my face hurting from laughing at the end of an episode that we filmed. So I love those guys dearly. We do want to try to do some more stuff at some point in the future, but we’ll see.“