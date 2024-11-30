– During a recent interview with Q101, AEW star Adam Cole discussed an embarrassing story where he allegedly turned down a makeout session with a girl during a hangout, instead wanting to watch a Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton match at a WWE pay-per-view event they were watching. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Adam Cole on the story of him wanting to watch a match on a WWE PPV instead and turning down a makeout session with a girl: “I was in high school. Like a freshman or sophomore in high school. And my best friend was there, and he had a girl that he really liked and they were dating at the time. And the girl brought a friend who thought I was very cute. And we all were hanging out. Those two were smooching on the other couch, but we had [on TV] No Way Out: Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton.”

On wanting to watch the match when the girl wanted to kiss him: “I was at this show. I was there. I had already seen the match, but I wanted to watch it on DVD. And she was trying to kiss me, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, not right now. I gotta watch Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton.’ I was dedicated.”