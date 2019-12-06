wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Cole Recreates Britt Baker-NXT Moment, Behind The Scenes Look At NXT Celebration, Note On John Cena On Talk Show
– After being caught on camera at NXT Takeover: WarGames, Britt Baker later recreated her look of worry on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Both times, she was referred to as “Adam Cole’s girlfriend.” So it only makes sense that Cole would now recreate the look on his own in a Twitter post.
#brittbakerchallenge pic.twitter.com/5nzwo7R5Rr
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) December 6, 2019
– WWE has posted a behind-the-scenes look at the celebration with Josiah Williams that happened on last week’s episode of NXT.
– John Cena will appear on NBC’s “A Little Late with Lily Singh” on December 13. However, this is replay of the November 13 episode that also featured Bindi Irwin.
