Adam Cole & reDRagon Turn On Young Bucks On AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page Makes Save

The Undisputed Elita has fallen apart, as Adam Cole and reDRagon turned on the Young Bucks during tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite saw Cole make his return on tonight’s show with the Bucks, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly for an in-ring promo. Cole said that he still is not medically cleared and said the Undisputed Elite could not wrestle in the AEW Trios Championship tournament. When the Bucks questioned that, O’Reilly and Fish attacked them from behind and Cole said they wouldn’t be capable of competing.

That led to Hangman Page coming out with a pipe in hand to make the save. Once Cole, O’Reilly, and Fish were cleared out, Page helped the Bucks up and then left.

What just happened between Adam Cole, #reDRagon and the Young Bucks?! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/mD31m86Dfp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022