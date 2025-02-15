Adam Cole Reportedly Files Trademark on Ring Name

– Fightful reports that AEW star Adam Cole filed a trademark on his ring name yesterday (February 14) with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark filing was for apparel in goods and services and had the following description:

“G & S: Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, The Death Riders beat The Undisputed Kingdom’s Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong to retain the AEW World Trios Titles.