Adam Cole Reportedly Not Planned For Tonight’s Raw

The end of Adam Cole’s NXT run at NXT Takeover 36 is not translating into a move to Raw on tonight’s show, according to a new report. As reported last night, Cole’s loss to Kyle O’Reilly in the Undisputed Finale was his final appearance for WWE NXT. Cole had not, as of yesterday, signed a new contract with WWE.

According to Fightful Select, sources backstage at Raw tonight have confirmed Cole is not planned for tonight’s show in any capacity. That does not yet confirm he is exiting WWE, but he is not in any plans for tonight’s episode.