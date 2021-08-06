Adam Cole Reportedly Set To Meet With Vince McMahon At Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

As previously reported, former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole’s contact expired with the company in July, leading to him agreeing to a short-term extension through SummerSlam. Fightful Select has more details on what could be a big development for both Cole and WWE.

According to Fightful, Cole is currently scheduled to be backstage at tonight’s edition of SmackDown at the Amalie Arena in Tampa for a “high level meeting” with Vince McMahon.

Fightful notes that it has not been told of any plans for Cole to actually appear on SmackDown.

Additionally, in response to reports that AEW has already made an offer to Cole which was later denied by Tony Khan, sources state that the two sides have yet to have a formal conversation regarding Cole potentially joining the company.