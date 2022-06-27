wrestling / News

Adam Cole Reportedly Suffered Concussion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

June 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Adam Cole AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

During the latest Wresting Observer Radio, it was reported that Adam Cole suffered an injury at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Specifically, it’s believed that Cole ended up with a concussion. That is why the match appeared to end abruptly.

Kazuchika Okada went for the rainmaker on Cole, but Cole ducked it and collapsed. White then hit a Blade Runner on Okada, rolled Cole over and pinned him immediately. After the match, the Young Bucks and Kyle O’Reilly checked on Cole along with medical staff.

