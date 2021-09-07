Adam Cole is Resurrected On the Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest Being the Elite sees Adam Cole brought back to life in the leadup to AEW All Out. You can see the latest episode below, as well as a recap:

* The episode kicks off with Kenny Omega starting a emergency meeting of the Elite Society the morning of All Out. Gallows is being gross, but Kenny tells them to be serious and says every week new “WWE vermin” come to AEW and it’s pissing him off. The talks about everyone’s matches at All Out and says that they need help and are struggling in the numbers department. Therefore, they need to bring a friend back from the dead. He says he’s spoken to a number of Satanists in the locker room and Malakai Black said it would work. They begin to medidate and Omega conducts a ritual, which includes the words “Adam Cole Bay Bay.”

The candles flicker and the group gets ready, but it just turned Karl Anderson into sour Boy. The guys complain about Sour Boy and everyone leaves Omega, who starts crying and says he just wanted to bring back his friend. He says feels like everything is his fault and the camera zooms in on Cole’s photo. Some time passes, and it zooms out to show Cole standing there. He asks where he is and says it doesn’t look like Reseda, CA at all, calling for Super Dragon. He looks at his fond and realizes it’s been four years.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* The Bucks are in Ontario Mills doing some shopping before they board their flight, and eventually go some shopping with Kenny.

* In the locker room before Dynamite, Gallows and Nick are about to go out to the ring for the eight-man tag match and see someone brushing their hair. It turns out to not be Matt as usual, but Karl Anderson in a wig. He drinks something against the group’s advice but nothing happens until he gets a spare second Pfizer vaccine shot from Matt and then turns into Sour Boy. Sour Boy stuff happens until they realize they have to go for their match but aren’t in their ring gear.

* We get Cutler’s camera footage of the Elite at Dynamite including the closing angle.

* Matt gives an update on his stolen Diors. He says they’re gone and he isn’t getting them back, claiming Delta doesn’t want to do anything for him even though he’s a “one million miler.” He says the police have been very nice and are looking for footage of them being stolen, but he hasn’t heard back in about a week. He says he’s hopeful but doesn’t think he’s getting them back. He said he has put in a bid for another pair of the shoes.

* Peter Avalon and Leva Bates run into each other backstage, with Leva wearing a Justin Timberlake T-Shirt and Avalon wearing a Britney Spears one. They proceed to have a conversation made up of songs from both artists, which leads to Bates getting pissed and walking off yelling “Bye, bye bye!”

* We see the Bucks working on cardio ahead of their cage match at All Out.

* Meanwhile somewhere in Hollywood, Ryan Nemeth is walking into a theater with a Ruby Riott shirt on to watch The Night House. He gets snacks and walks in, drinking some cream “from my doctor” before the movie starts. Afterward, the cameraman walks up to him in a parking garage and tells him he needs to give up the cream. Nemeth says he’s a grown-up now and walks off ranting with a shopping cart.

* The Bucks and Kenny Omega are at a fancy restaurant with Cutler, and Omega says he’ll pay for it. When he goes to look at the price tag, it reads “Ric Flair Picked Up Tab.” They see a person who either is Flair or looks like him at the bar, and Omega suggests that Flair may have felt bad about decking him at TripleMania. Omega says it’s water under the bridge and the four “WHOO!” a bit.

We see clips from AEW Fan Fest ahead of All Out, including a Dark Order panel with a Brodie Lee art reveal.

* The day of All Out, the Buck do a photo shoot. Matt talks with Cutler about his “secret weapon,” the sneaker with thumbtacks on the soles, and how they probably won’t need it but should have it just in case. We see some clips of the entrance and match from Cutler’s viewpoint and then have a montage of the Bucks upset backstage after the match.

* We then see footage behind the curtain of Adam Cole prepping for his appearance. Cole comes up and out to the crowd, and then Bryan Danielson comes up and out. We see footage after the segment of Cole hugging the Elite as well as Britt Baker. Matt says they’re all back together and Cole says “What a night!”

