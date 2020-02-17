wrestling / News
Adam Cole Retains NXT Championship at NXT Takeover: Portland Thanks to Johnny Gargano (Pics, Video)
Adam Cole threw everything he could at Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: Portland, but it took an assist from Johnny Gargano for him to retain his NXT Championship. Cole defeated Ciampa to retain the championship in a match where Ciampa fought off multiple attacks to his neck and a late-stage spate of interference by the Undisputed Era before Gargano came out and grabbed the title. After a staredown, Gargano nailed Ciampa with the title and left, allowing Cole to pick up the win.
You can see highlights from the match below. Our full report of NXT Takeover: Portland is here.
This is his moment. 🖤@NXTCiampa #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/UTmie6cF7t
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
💥💥💥💥💥💥#NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/OMPlC2CUux
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
It's all about Goldie. 😘#NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/GS3Lbhct1V
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 17, 2020
*black and gold(ie) gear appreciation tweet.*#NXTTakeOver @NXTCiampa #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/EdfkHBsN5A
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
Has too much damage been done?@AdamColePro has targeted the neck of @NXTCiampa! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/vUFRRrY6Ev
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
What will @NXTCiampa have to do to put @AdamColePro away at #NXTTakeOver: Portland?!??!#WWENXT #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/0Gkqar0BRj
— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2020
ANYTHING FOR GOLDIE.@NXTCiampa #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/b4PgLn8R2Y
— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2020
The fact that @AdamColePro kicked out after this…!!!!!@NXTCiampa #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/djkxpnbv4B
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 17, 2020
The champ isn't holding back 😬😬😬😬😬😬😬#NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/1ExKozGFyi
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
Taking flight, BAY BAY!#NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @AdamColePro @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/FTf97TGIXP
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
The moment @AdamColePro realized he may need to literally "fight forever."#NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/hLNFHJqlnm
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 17, 2020
Numbers game? @NXTCiampa has no interest in playing. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/eOi9cg3InB
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020
And then there was 1️⃣. 🏆@AdamColePro is still your #NXTChampion! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/v2Xj6dATrD
— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2020
