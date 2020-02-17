Adam Cole Retains NXT Championship at NXT Takeover: Portland Thanks to Johnny Gargano (Pics, Video)

Adam Cole threw everything he could at Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: Portland, but it took an assist from Johnny Gargano for him to retain his NXT Championship. Cole defeated Ciampa to retain the championship in a match where Ciampa fought off multiple attacks to his neck and a late-stage spate of interference by the Undisputed Era before Gargano came out and grabbed the title. After a staredown, Gargano nailed Ciampa with the title and left, allowing Cole to pick up the win.

You can see highlights from the match below. Our full report of NXT Takeover: Portland is here.