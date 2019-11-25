wrestling / News
Adam Cole Retains NXT Championship at Survivor Series (Pics, Video)
– Just a day after taking a serious bump off the cage at NXT Takeover: WarGames, Adam Cole faced off with Pete Dunne at Survivor Series and came out on top. You can see pics and video from the match, which saw Cole retain in just over 14 minutes, below.
Cole continues his run as NXT Champion, which is currently at 174 days. He defeated Johnny Gargano for the title at NXT TakeOver: XXV in June.
Two and a half years ago, @PeteDunneYxB became @WWEUK Champion in Chicago.
Does he become #WWENXT Champion in the very same building tonight? #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/1DP1hPJWdE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 25, 2019
BOOM.
The #WWENXT Championship is about to be defended LIVE on @WWENetwork by @AdamColePro… BAY BAY!!! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/MOhNSWflsa
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 25, 2019
OW OW OW OW OW OW OW#SurvivorSeries #NXTChampionship @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/KVn6Yl0wN5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019
Sorry…#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/nJzufHoZFZ
— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) November 25, 2019
B R U I S E R W E I G H T#SurvivorSeries #NXTChampionship @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/sln2QonvY2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 25, 2019
.@AdamColePro hits the #LastShot but it's NOT ENOUGH to take down #TheBruiserweight @PeteDunneYxB in this WAR for the #NXTChampionship. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/SqrmB7QcYE
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
L̶A̶S̶T̶ SHOT! @PeteDunneYxB isn't out yet…#SurvivorSeries #NXTChampionship @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/84NlnKD6w9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 25, 2019
BITTER E̶N̶D̶@AdamColePro SURVIVES…#SurvivorSeries #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/VOmJndH9nu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 25, 2019
Your GIF replies would be appreciated… ⬇️#SurvivorSeries #NXTChampionship @AdamColePro @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/RvF0Y6cZFz
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
Absolutely incredible…and these guys are STILL very much UNDISPUTED.@AdamColePro defeats @PeteDunneYxB to remain #WWENXT Champion at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/25QueUl8ji
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏#SurvivorSeries @AdamColePro @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/6JQpvHgsoK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 25, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Tommaso Ciampa Recalls First WWE Appearance in 2005 With Undertaker, Being Shown Around By Stephanie McMahon
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Hurt Vince McMahon Was When Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, If They Hoped He’d Return in 1995
- Jim Ross On Why Bill Watts Was Upset About Shawn Michaels Getting Beat Up Outside a Bar in Syracuse in 1995
- Triple H Says Director of NXT TakeOver: WarGames Didn’t Know Who Britt Baker Was, That He’d Never Want To Get A Talent Heat With Their Employer