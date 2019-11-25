Adam Cole Retains NXT Championship at Survivor Series (Pics, Video)

– Just a day after taking a serious bump off the cage at NXT Takeover: WarGames, Adam Cole faced off with Pete Dunne at Survivor Series and came out on top. You can see pics and video from the match, which saw Cole retain in just over 14 minutes, below.

Cole continues his run as NXT Champion, which is currently at 174 days. He defeated Johnny Gargano for the title at NXT TakeOver: XXV in June.

Two and a half years ago, @PeteDunneYxB became @WWEUK Champion in Chicago. Does he become #WWENXT Champion in the very same building tonight? #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/1DP1hPJWdE — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 25, 2019