Adam Cole Retains NXT Championship at Survivor Series (Pics, Video)

November 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Just a day after taking a serious bump off the cage at NXT Takeover: WarGames, Adam Cole faced off with Pete Dunne at Survivor Series and came out on top. You can see pics and video from the match, which saw Cole retain in just over 14 minutes, below.

Cole continues his run as NXT Champion, which is currently at 174 days. He defeated Johnny Gargano for the title at NXT TakeOver: XXV in June.

