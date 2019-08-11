Adam Cole Retains NXT Title At NXT Takeover: Toronto II (Pics, Video)

Adam Cole managed to defeat Johnny Gargano 2 falls to 1 to retain the NXT championship at NXT Takeover: Toronto II. After losing the first fall by disqualification (which he caused on purpose), Gargano went on to win the street fight in the second fall by submission. The cage eventually came down and almost another twenty minutes, Cole finally managed to get the win after the two crashed through a table from the top of the cage. You can find reviews of the show from Larry Csonka here and Kevin Pantoja here.

No one could have prepared us for the DESTRUCTION that would take place in THE CAGE between @JohnnyGargano & @AdamColePro. #NXTChampionship #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ROG6KH27FZ — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2019