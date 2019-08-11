wrestling / News
Adam Cole Retains NXT Title At NXT Takeover: Toronto II (Pics, Video)
Adam Cole managed to defeat Johnny Gargano 2 falls to 1 to retain the NXT championship at NXT Takeover: Toronto II. After losing the first fall by disqualification (which he caused on purpose), Gargano went on to win the street fight in the second fall by submission. The cage eventually came down and almost another twenty minutes, Cole finally managed to get the win after the two crashed through a table from the top of the cage. You can find reviews of the show from Larry Csonka here and Kevin Pantoja here.
Johnny TakeOver IN THE HOUSE.@JohnnyGargano #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/q1yoNTsTb2
It's main event time BAY BAY!!!!#NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/h329ehsk5f
The champ's stipulation is up first.
Is @AdamColePro about to out-wrestle #JohnnyWrestling?!#NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/W9UwtVuS3o
.@JohnnyGargano is out to make it awwwwfully hard for @AdamColePro to hit that #LastShot! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/75MWsPKjWn
Two can play at that game, @AdamColePro! @JohnnyGargano #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/3Ic69FNlxI
The marathon continues… and we're still looking for a FIRST FALL!#NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @AdamColePro @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/oHpiHEju8y
That's one frustrated champ. 😬
WHAT WILL IT TAKE?! @AdamColePro #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/O7wbU90iP0
The DISRESPECT! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/cGC1xT3Q9z
Selfie game = strong.#StreetFight = ON! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/U4nIa6HJLQ
What did you do THAT for, @JohnnyGargano?!@AdamColePro wins first fall by DQ, and it's on to the STREET FIGHT!#NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/PJrR8fgWnX
.@JohnnyGargano wins the second fall.
Now… it's time for… whatever ALL OF THIS is!!! 😱😱😱😱#NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/3Vd3n6hlsM
Yeah, there's a STEEL CHAIR in that corner!!!!#NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @AdamColePro @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/0YGOQjcx50
There's no escaping this cage.@AdamColePro or @JohnnyGargano MUST win by pinfall or submission! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/jrUy4K4GG2
The chaos has begun. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/ZmKoFYvVEt
ANYTHING GOES in this match, bay bay.#NXTChampionship #NXTTakeOver @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/vtf667i3u1
This match is serving up ALL the punishment!#NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @JohnnyGargano @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/klyksFaIr2
Bold AND effective.@AdamColePro sinks his teeth in to break the hold! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/UAc2uEor3g
Uh-oh….@JohnnyGargano #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/BGNrmIkV3j
No one could have prepared us for the DESTRUCTION that would take place in THE CAGE between @JohnnyGargano & @AdamColePro. #NXTChampionship #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ROG6KH27FZ
"War" doesn't even begin to describe what he survived.#AndStill your #NXTChampion… @AdamColePro BAY BAY!#NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/b2NAhayMeF
😔.#NXTChampionship #NXTTakeOver @JohnnyGargano. pic.twitter.com/9WVV669SQL
