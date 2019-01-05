wrestling / News
Adam Cole Returning to EVOLVE in February, Steve Corino to Run Seminar/Tryout
At last night’s NXT event in Atlanta, Adam Cole and The Street Profits were announced for EVOLVE’s February 15 show in Atlanta. Steve Corino will be the special guest for the WWM seminar/tryout in New York on January 18…
It was announced at #NXTAtlanta tonight that Adam Cole and EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will be in action at EVOLVE in Atlanta on February 15th!
For tickets and info go to https://t.co/TNljaoeccc
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) January 5, 2019
NXT Coach and former independent wrestling standout, ECW & NWA Champion Steve Corino will be the special guest at the WWN Seminar/Tryout on January 18th in NY. Corino will conduct an in ring seminar. This is Corino's 1st ever WWN Seminar/Tryout. Info: https://t.co/Q219W3Zm2Q
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) January 4, 2019