Adam Cole Returning to EVOLVE in February, Steve Corino to Run Seminar/Tryout

January 5, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
adam cole nxt tv 32118

At last night’s NXT event in Atlanta, Adam Cole and The Street Profits were announced for EVOLVE’s February 15 show in Atlanta. Steve Corino will be the special guest for the WWM seminar/tryout in New York on January 18…

