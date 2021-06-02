Adam Cole Returns on WWE NXT, Interrupts #1 Contender’s Match

The #1 contender’s match on tonight’s NXT got derailed by a returning Adam Cole. Tonight’s episode kicked off with the match between Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, and Johnny Gargano to determine the challenger for Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover: In Your House. However, it was disrupted when Cole came down with a chair and attacked Dunne and O’Reilly, who were on the outside. Cole then went into the ring and attacked Gargano before William Regal and security came down and forced him to leave.

Cole was last seen on the April 28th episode of NXT when he did a sitdown interview. You can see pics and video from the match below.