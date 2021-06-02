wrestling / News
Adam Cole Returns on WWE NXT, Interrupts #1 Contender’s Match
The #1 contender’s match on tonight’s NXT got derailed by a returning Adam Cole. Tonight’s episode kicked off with the match between Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, and Johnny Gargano to determine the challenger for Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover: In Your House. However, it was disrupted when Cole came down with a chair and attacked Dunne and O’Reilly, who were on the outside. Cole then went into the ring and attacked Gargano before William Regal and security came down and forced him to leave.
Cole was last seen on the April 28th episode of NXT when he did a sitdown interview. You can see pics and video from the match below.
We've got company. 💰 💰 💰 #WWENXT @LAKnightWWE @MDMTedDiBiase @JakeAtlas_ pic.twitter.com/e8z1HEWJNx
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 2, 2021
.@KORcombat. @PeteDunneYxB.@JohnnyGargano
Who will face @WWEKarrionKross at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/eBW0uNtJzV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 2, 2021
d o u b l e o u c h #WWENXT @PeteDunneYxB @JohnnyGargano @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/e0napJ0E11
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 2, 2021
.@JohnnyGargano will fight tooth and nail to bring back #JohnnyTakeOver.#WWENXT @PeteDunneYxB @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/49GH4XzLLt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 2, 2021
KOR will COMBAT. #WWENXT @KORcombat @JohnnyGargano @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/PzmHTFLDjg
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021
This is very cool. #WeAreNXT #WWENXT @JohnnyGargano @PeteDunneYxB @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/sDFqDVgrp1
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 2, 2021
THIS IS AWESOME. 👏 👏, 👏👏👏
THIS IS AWESOME. 👏 👏, 👏👏👏
THIS IS AWESOME. 👏 👏, 👏👏👏
100%. #WWENXT #WeAreNXT @JohnnyGargano @PeteDunneYxB @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/r7PZySnYSY
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 2, 2021
Time to go, @AdamColePro. #WWENXT @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/RPcVcFWSdm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 2, 2021
Attacking an official and your fellow #WWENXT Superstars, you've gone too far, @AdamColePro. @RealKingRegal @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/tRFBkpPgy3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 2, 2021
.@AdamColePro has made his shocking return! What has he just done? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IuQDaKBEyx
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021
He just HAD to make his presence known. 💥 @AdamColePro is BACK, with a vengeance! #WWENXT @KORcombat @PeteDunneYxB @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/hYvXiJDkPr
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Early AEW Double or Nothing 2021 PPV Numbers Look to be Second Highest in Company History
- Backstage Notes on Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston From Raw, Internal Reaction
- MVP Fires Back at Fan Who Refers to Valets as Prostitutes During WWE Raw
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Reaction To The Kliq’s ‘Curtain Call’ In WWE, Talks Where Company Went Wrong With Diesel