Adam Cole Reveals His Favorite Wrestling Video Games

In an interview with Deadlock, Adam Cole spoke about his love of video games and revealed what his favorite pro wrestling games are. Here are highlights:

On his favorite wrestling video games: “I’d say the games that I put the most time into, as far as wrestling games, I played so much No Mercy, so much WrestleMania 2000. I remember every day after school me and my brother and my cousin would get together and play these games for hours. If I had to pick one, and picking a classic wrestling game that I really enjoyed and put a lot of time into, I’m going to say No Mercy or WrestleMania 2000.”

On his video game rival in the WWE locker room: “You know who’s turned into a little bit of my video game rival? Kyle O’Reilly. Infact, Kyle O’Reilly recently got into video games, all thanks to me. It’s something that he’s picked up on and he’s really enjoyed. It’s like side hobby. Lot of times, we’ll be racing each other in Mario Kart while we’re traveling. Kyle’s turned into a little bit off a video game rival to me.”

On Adam Cole the performer vs. Adam Cole the person: “So, there’s a lot of differences. For me the real person, I’m pretty shy, I’m kinda reserved, I’m to myself. Obviously Adam Cole the character is brash, flamboyant, arrogant, on top of the world. So, it’s really fun for me. I actually think that’s one of my favorite parts of this job, being able to walk through that curtain and be somebody else for 20 minutes. It’s really fun, and a really good time to do that. There’s quite a few differences.”