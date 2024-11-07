wrestling / News

Adam Cole Says He & Roderick Strong Will Both Face MJF At AEW Full Gear If They Get Three Wins

November 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole AEW Dynamite 11-6-24 Image Credit: AEW

Adam Cole has two wins to Roderick Strong’s one in the race to face MJF at AEW Full Gear, but he says that they can both get into the match. Wednesday’s show saw Cole defeat Malakai Black to earn his second of three wins that he must get to earn a match with MJF at the PPV.

After the match, Cole announced that Strong can also join the match if they can both get to three wins.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, AEW Full Gear, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading