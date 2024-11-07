wrestling / News
Adam Cole Says He & Roderick Strong Will Both Face MJF At AEW Full Gear If They Get Three Wins
November 7, 2024 | Posted by
Adam Cole has two wins to Roderick Strong’s one in the race to face MJF at AEW Full Gear, but he says that they can both get into the match. Wednesday’s show saw Cole defeat Malakai Black to earn his second of three wins that he must get to earn a match with MJF at the PPV.
After the match, Cole announced that Strong can also join the match if they can both get to three wins.
What happens if Adam Cole AND Roderick Strong win all three of their matches ahead of #AEWFullGear?
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@AdamColePro | @MalakaiBlxck | @The_MJF | @RoderickStrong pic.twitter.com/JVXPKb29WT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2024