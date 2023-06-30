Adam Cole Describes His ROH Run As “Absolutely Incredible”

Speaking recently with The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW’s Adam Cole shared his thoughts on the time he spent with Ring of Honor and the impact on his career that resulted (via Wrestling Inc). Cole explained that his stint with the promotion was significantly formative for himself as a wrestler but also had far-reaching influence throughout the industry. You can find a few highlights from Cole and listen to the full podcast below.

On the personal impact his years with ROH provided: “Looking back on it now, and even then, it felt like it was a really special time … The roster, from top to bottom, was just stacked with some of the best talent in the entire world. From the opening card match to the main event, every single spot on that card was filled with some of the best guys on the planet. And getting to learn from and work with some of these guys was absolutely incredible for me.”

On the influence the era exerted on the industry as a whole: “When you think about the influence that ROH had — I mean, in many ways, the more recent version of ‘NXT,’ that Black and Gold era of ‘NXT,’ very much was the core of what Ring of Honor was built on in a lot of ways. And that got the chance to be seen under the WWE umbrella. So I think the impact that was made and how special it was did feel very real at the time. But oh my God, now looking back on it, it really was the golden age of independent wrestling in a lot of ways.”