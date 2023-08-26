– During a recent appearance on The Pro Wrestling Illustrated Podcast ahead of AEW All In London, AEW star Adam Cole discussed interacting with CM Punk in AEW. According to Cole, he’s only had positive interactions with Punk. Adam Cole stated on CM Punk (Fightful), “I’ve had a few interactions with him, and he has always been nothing but kind to me. Obviously, when he first came to AEW, it was a big deal for us and brought a lot of eyes and attention on the company. AEW has been on this crazy uphill swing for the past few years since I’ve arrived and that’s pretty cool.”

Adam Cole is going to be in action twice tomorrow at AEW All In London, competing for the ROH Tag Team Titles with MJF against Aussie Open on the Zero Hour pre-show. In the main event, he will then challenge MJF for the AEW World Title.

Meanwhile, CM Punk faces his longtime rival Samoa Joe on the card. AEW All In London is set for tomorrow (Aug. 27) at Wembley Stadium in London. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.