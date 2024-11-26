wrestling / News
Adam Cole Says Daniel Garcia Makes Him Excited for the Future of AEW
– During a recent interview with Q101, AEW star Adam Cole discussed his excitement for Daniel Garcia, who he sees as the future of AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
“Daniel Garcia is a big one for me. I think he is just unbelievably talented, so so good. Whether it’s in the ring, on the microphone, he has a hunger to want to be better and want to be as good as humanly possible. He really is, it’s amazing to watch his development. Danny Garcia definitely gets me really excited thinking about the future of AEW, he’s one that comes to mind.”
Daniel Garcia picked up a huge win last Saturday at AEW Full Gear 2024, beating Jack Perry to win the AEW TNT Championship. Garcia was also announced as a competitor the Blue League for this year’s Continental Classic. The tournament kicks off this week on AEW Dynamite.
