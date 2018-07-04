Adam Cole Says He Had Doubts Ahead of His NXT Debut

Adam Cole spoke to the So Catch By Hal YouTube Channel (transcript via WrestleInc), and said that while he was excited about his NXT debut, he also had some doubts…

“I had definitely a combination of emotions for me. I was really, really excited but then at the same time and again, I had been wrestling for ten years prior to that point, but never for WWE. Even though I had wrestled all over the world I was hoping and thinking, ‘guys I really hope the fans know who I am. You’re nervous about the moment, are they just gonna sit there or are they gonna be really excited? So fortunately when I was really pumped and they were really amped I was like, ‘oh thank god okay.’ So yeah it ended up being one of my favorite nights of my wrestling career, so much fun.”