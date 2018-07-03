Adam Cole Says He Draws Strength From His Doubters, Talks Proving Critics Wrong

– Adam Cole spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing his NXT North American Championship defense against WALTER at EVOLVE 107 and more.

On people who doubt his capabilities due to his size: “There are two types of people who don’t believe in what someone does. There are people who are unsure, and maybe their minds can be changed based on someone’s work and accomplishments. Those people are the ones I’m interested in having stay tuned and watching for the rest of my career. I’ve been wrestling for 10 years, but I’m only getting started. The other type is the impossible-to-impress type. No matter what I do, they will always tell me why I’m never going to succeed, whether it’s because I’m not tall enough, or muscular enough, or I can’t talk, whatever their judgment may be. If I were to listen to what people like that said about me, I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now. That’s fuel for me, and I’m thankful for that. The fans that I do have are the absolute best fans in the world, and they make why we do this such a fulfilling and rewarding job. On the same token, the people who don’t believe are motivation, too, for me to better myself every day. I wouldn’t be the performer I am if everyone thought I was the best. Having people against you, or who don’t quite believe in you, gives a lot of extra fuel to never settle.”

On proving his critics wrong: “I do have a very sincere goal of saying one day, ‘Without question, I am the absolute best,’ and I want other people to believe that, too. Being the best is a constant journey. For the rest of my career, I’ll always have doubters; it’s going to get worse the better my career here in WWE goes, but on the same token, I’ll get just as much love and support. People are very entitled and welcome to have their own opinion, and you’ll never hear me tell someone people aren’t allowed to think a certain way, but just know all that negative stuff that comes my way is also turned into a positive.”