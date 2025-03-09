– During a recent interview with Up Close with Renee Paquette, AEW star Adam Cole discussed his goal to win the AEW World Trios Titles with The Undisputed Kingdom. He also discussed his goal of wanting to become AEW World Champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“So I’m really enjoying being in a trio, obviously, with Roddy and Kyle. So I think at the end of the day, being the Trios Champions here in AEW would be, would be really, really awesome for me. But I’ve said this since I started in AEW: I desperately want to be the AEW World Champion someday. So going forward, that is my goal. That goal will never change, and that’s the focus for 2025.”

Adam Cole is set for action later tonight at AEW Revolution during the Zero Hour pre-show. He and Daniel Garcia, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly will team up against Shane Taylor Promotions’ Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Lee Moriarty, and Shawn Dean. Tonight’s show is bein gheld at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.