Adam Cole Says He Had A ‘Great’ Conversation With Vince McMahon Before Leaving WWE
Adam Cole made his debut for AEW at All Out last night, joining the Elite before getting interrupted by Bryan Danielson. During a post-show media scrum (via Fightful), Cole spoke about the conversation he had with Vince McMahon prior to his WWE exit and what it’s like working with Tony Khan.
He said: “The talk went great. We had a really, really good conversation, about a lot of different things, but the actual conversation itself was awesome. I had no bad experience with him whatsoever. He is an intimidating man that definitely commands respect in a lot of ways. But the experience itself was totally fine. Working and being around Tony is so cool for so many different reasons, but the biggest one is how contagious his love for wrestling is. I know that I love pro wrestling, but you can’t help, but be more excited and more ready to go and more fired up when you’re around Tony, I feel like I can go and talk to Tony about anything. I’m not just saying this because he’s sitting here, I say this to everybody, but Tony is an amazing, amazing person.“
