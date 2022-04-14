Adam Cole Says He Had No Influence In Getting reDRagon Hired by AEW

In an interview with Fightful, Adam Cole spoke about reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) getting hired by AEW and he said while they’re his friends, he had no influence on their hiring. Here are highlights:

On AEW hiring reDRagon: “No. Well, of course, they’re my friends. These are two guys who I’m very, very close with. So of course I’ve shared my experiences in the sense of saying, you know, they would ask me how I’m feeling, how I’m enjoying it and of course, I told them I’m having the time of my life. Which is true. But as far as them making their own decisions or in any way, shape, or form, me influencing AEW deciding to say ‘Hire them,’ I had nothing to do with that. I wish I could say that I did, but those two guys—Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish—they ended up in AEW on their own and they made their own decision as well. But certainly when you see someone.”

On the Undisputed Elite’s issues with the Young Bucks: “So to me, without question, I’m hoping it ends with all of us just getting along and having this great time and being the greatest super faction of all time. But obviously, there’s a chance not everyone’s going to be on the same page and because this is professional wrestling, someday at some point there’s gotta be an end to it. I don’t know if it’s in sight, or when it’s happening, but it feels like sometimes I just can’t get Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish to get along with the Bucks. That’s what I’m focused on right now. Drives me insane. Just get along, guys. We could be the greatest ever.”