– During a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, AEW star Adam Cole discussed his ongoing feud with Chris Jericho and when they will finally face each other. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Cole on Chris Jericho: “Oh my goodness. I’ll tell you now, every single week that I see Chris Jericho, I’ll do everything in my power to make sure I get my hands on him. For anyone who checked out Dynamite the week before [May 3]. I was in an eight-man tag team match and the second the match was over, I made my desires known at that point in time. So Jericho better be ready because I don’t even know if we’ll make it to Double or Nothing.”

On when he will face Jericho: “If it happens at Double or Nothing, great. If it happens in Austin, great. If it happens in a couple of days here in Detroit for AEW Dynamite, great, but nonetheless, Jericho dug his own grave, and he’s gonna pay for it.”

AEW has not yet announced Cole vs. Jericho for Double or Nothing 2023. The event is slated for May 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.