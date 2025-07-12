Adam Cole Says Paragon Want AEW World Trios Gold

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Grapsody, AEW star and TNT Champion Adam Cole discussed Paragon potentially winning the AEW World Trios Titles. Cole revealed that’s something he’s been discussing with the group for a while.

Speaking on Trios gold being in their future Cole stated, “1000%. That’s been in a discussion that me, Roddy, and Kyle have had for quite some time. Right now, we have our hands full with the Don Callis Family, but I stand by the fact that me, Roddy, and Kyle can be and will be the best trio in All Elite Wrestling.” He continued, “We’ve dominated other places before and I think we can dominate in AEW. The Trios Titles are absolutely in our sights.”

Adam Cole defends the TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher later tonight at AEW All In Texas. The event will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.