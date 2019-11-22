Adam Cole Says The Last Few Weeks Have Been A ‘Whirlwind’

In an interview with PWInsider, Adam Cole spoke about his past few weeks in WWE, which he described as a ‘whirlwind’. Cole has had matches with both Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins on RAW and Smackdown, respectively, beating Bryan. Here are highlights:

On his last several weeks: “So not so much. Yeah, these past few weeks have been an absolute whirlwind. For me, the busiest of my entire career, and looking specifically at this week with the Ladder Match last night, War Games on Saturday, and then defending my championship on Sunday, it’s been brutal physically, it’s been exhausting, but in the best way possible. These past few weeks have been so insane and so crazy. So, when it’s all said and done, I’m very excited to sit back and smell the roses, and hopefully look back on these past few weeks and say, ‘Wow, that was a lot of fun.'”

On what this month has meant to him: “From a personal level, I mean that’s maybe the coolest part about this whole deal. Again, seeing guys like Triple H and really WWE as a whole, believing in me enough to say, “Yeah, we’re going to throw all this stuff at this guy because we know he’s going to knock it out of the park. We know he’s going to do exactly what is asked of him, and then some,” is the coolest feeling in the world. Because having your peers and your superiors, just again, go to you as someone they can count on is a really, really good feeling. Just as a human being, that’s a good feeling, and then just again, thinking about me, I’ve been doing a lot of this these past few days actually, but thinking about nine-year-old me, and seeing WWE for the first time and going, “Oh, I want to do that.” And not only did I want to do it, but I want it to be a feature guy, a guy, again, that the company could count on, and that has kind of happened for me over these past few weeks. So, it really makes all of it worth it. It makes all of it so exciting. I feel like these past few weeks have been the most exciting of my entire career. And, again, personally as a human being, there’s nothing more rewarding than having a company that I’ve dreamed of working for since I was a little kid, and them having my back, or counting on me as much as they have. It’s been really cool.”

On how he’s feeling after the ladder match on NXT: “Yeah, yeah. So physically, I’d be lying to you if I said I felt like a million bucks. I’m definitely a little sore. I’m as sore as you can be coming out of a Ladder Match. There’s no really avoiding it. There’s no choice. Your body’s not meant to fall on ladders. It’s not meant to fall from high heights like that. So, yes. I’m definitely feeling the fact that I just wrestled a Ladder Match last night. As far as mentally and emotionally though, I am so fired up. Again, just looking at the task at hand that I have the rest of this week. To me, it’s the biggest weekend of my entire career, or biggest week actually, because part of it was that Ladder Match. So yeah, looking forward, I’m excited. I’m stoked. I’ve never been more ready for a wrestling weekend in my entire life. And yeah, again, just really thrilled and ready to rock and roll.”