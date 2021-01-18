wrestling / News
Adam Cole Says There’s No Debate About NXT’s Place On The Main Roster
January 18, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Adam Cole spoke about how the Undisputed Era will dominate WWE during 2021, then told a fan that NXT is part of the main roster.
He wrote: “#UndisputedERA has run @WWENXT since we’ve arrived…2021 will be no different. Enjoy the ride boys & girls. @KORcombat @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish. @WWENXT is main roster. No debate. End of story.”
