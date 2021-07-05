Adam Cole Says Tyler Breeze Getting Released From WWE Was ‘Upsetting’

In an interview with Fightful, Adam Cole spoke about his reaction to the release of Tyler Breeze from WWE, which he said was upsetting, but that Breeze would be fine. He referred to Breeze as ‘Adam Coleman’, a joke Breeze made during a recent stream in which he said he would use the name and the finisher ‘Panama Sunset’. Here are highlights:

On the WWE release of Tyler Breeze: “Yeah, yeah. That is the unfortunate reality of life. Of course any time you work anywhere and a friend of yours is no longer with the company or is in a situation that is unfortunate for them under any circumstance, of course it’s very, very upsetting. However, he’s a guy that has such a great head on his shoulders and such a great idea of what he wants to do and where he wants to go. Again, still being able to hang out with him on UpUpDownDown and stuff like that, I can tell you for sure there’s no ill will on his part. Because he’s a pro and that’s just the type of guy that he is, and why he’s such a great friend. So, I love him to death. Of course it’s never good news, but he’s going to be just fine. Adam Coleman is gonna be just fine.”

On possible match between the two: “God, I don’t know and honestly, I’m probably going to try to duck that match or dodge that match for as long as possible. ‘Cause [Adam Coleman], he has me reeling a little bit. I don’t know if I could handle all the mind games. My God. What a trash talker that Adam Coleman is.”

On if the fans would chant for himself or Britt Baker if they wrestled: “Ooh, I think it depends on where we are. Or maybe they could do both. Maybe it could be— Yeah. The dueling. I think that would be the ultimate and that would make us both very happy.”