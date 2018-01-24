WWE News: Adam Cole Says He Will Win NXT Title, Mixed Match Challenge Teams Trade Shots, WWE Fans Polled On Royal Rumble

– In a post on Twitter, Adam Cole said that nothing is going to stop him from being NXT champion. Zelina Vega, the manager of Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas, had something to say about that.

There isn’t a human being alive that is going to keep me away from becoming @WWENXT Champion. Mark my words. #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA pic.twitter.com/NvrdRHfy0K — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 12, 2018

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which Smackdown star has the most momentum heading into the Royal Rumble. At this time, 51% voted for Randy Orton, followed by 32% for Shinsuke Nakamura, 10% for Rusev, 4% for Baron Corbin and 3% for the New Day.

– WWE has released a new video with the teams of Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss and Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch trading shots before the third week of the Mixed Match Challenge.