Adam Cole Says ‘Winning Is Cool’ When Asked About NXT Beating AEW
November 22, 2019 | Posted by
As we previously reported, NXT defeated AEW Dynamite in viewership on Wednesday night, although AEW still won in the 18-49 demographic. In an interview with The Wrap, NXT Champion Adam Cole gave his thoughts on NXT winning, saying he doesn’t “focus too much on the ratings,” but “winning is cool.”
He added: “We’re just mainly focused on trying to put on a really exciting, cool show. And last night’s show was just an absolute blast, with the guys from ‘Raw,’ the guys from ‘SmackDown,’ the matches that happened. It was just a really, really cool night and so I’m glad so many people enjoyed it.“
