Adam Cole Says ‘Winning Is Cool’ When Asked About NXT Beating AEW

As we previously reported, NXT defeated AEW Dynamite in viewership on Wednesday night, although AEW still won in the 18-49 demographic. In an interview with The Wrap, NXT Champion Adam Cole gave his thoughts on NXT winning, saying he doesn’t “focus too much on the ratings,” but “winning is cool.”

He added: “We’re just mainly focused on trying to put on a really exciting, cool show. And last night’s show was just an absolute blast, with the guys from ‘Raw,’ the guys from ‘SmackDown,’ the matches that happened. It was just a really, really cool night and so I’m glad so many people enjoyed it.“