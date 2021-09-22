Adam Cole Sees the Future of Wrestling In AEW’s Roster, Cherishes The Time He Spent in NXT

Adam Cole is excited with the possibilities that he sees in AEW, even as he cherishes the time he spent in WWE NXT. Cole spoke with UPI promoting AEW Dynamite and Rampage: Grand Slam, and you can check out some highlights below:

On the importance of AEW coming to New York: “New York, to many people, is the mecca. When you look back on some of the most memorable moments in the history of pro wrestling, you think about New York.”

On the AEW roster: “Everywhere you go there’s young talent who are kind of on the cusp of breaking out or becoming something really, really special. When you look at the young talent in AEW like Jungle Boy, MJF or Darby Allin, you see the future of wrestling.”

On getting in the ring with Christian Cage: “He delivers every single time, every single night. It doesn’t matter who he’s in there with. This will be my first time ever getting the chance to wrestle him at all and what better way to do it than on Grand Slam in front of nearly 20,000 people.

On how he wants his match on Rampage to end: “All three of them down and out, with The Young Bucks kissing me on either side of the cheek as we stand over them, would be the perfect ending. The perfect introduction of the Super Kliq. The perfect showcase of what Adam Cole and The Young Bucks bring to the table. You know what, I’m going to call this a spoiler alert. That’s going to happen.”

On valuing his time in WWE: “I formed a very close, personal bond with the fans, the brand, the locker room and with Shawn Michaels and Triple H. I cherish the four years that I had at NXT and WWE … Of course, I could not be happier here. Could not be happier with this decision, but I really do appreciate and cherish my time in NXT.”