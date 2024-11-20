Adam Cole Segment Announced for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– All Elite Wrestling confirmed that we’ll hear from Adam Cole later tonight on AEW Dynamite in a newly announced segment. Cole lost to Konosuke Takeshita last week on Dynamite, meaning he will not go on to face MJF at this weekend’s AEW Full Gear.

Tonight’s show will be the last edition of Dynamite before this weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view. Dynamite is being held at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

* Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, & Lance Archer

* Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

* Hechicero, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada in action

* Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys will be live

* We’ll hear from Adam Cole

* Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii contract signing for ROH Title match