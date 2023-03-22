wrestling / News
Adam Cole Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Adam Cole will appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that we’ll hear from Cole ahead of his in-ring return and the debut of AEW All Aceess next wek.
The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TBS, is:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Gunns vs. Top Flight
* No Disqualification: HOOK vs. Stokely Hathaway
* The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian vs. Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Sting
* Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
* Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson
* Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm
* We’ll hear from Adam Cole
Tomorrow, Wed 3/22
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
LIVE on TBS
We'll hear from @AdamColePro live tomorrow ahead of his return to the ring next week 3/29 + the upcoming debut of #AEWAllAccess, which features his path to recovery + this amazing comeback!
Don't miss Dynamite TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/XjvO7Xr6bH
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 21, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Says He Sent a Message to Arn Anderson After Learning About the Passing of His Son
- Steve Austin on How Much He Owes Bret Hart for Helping His Career
- Undertaker Says He Won’t Do Deadman Character Anymore: ‘It’s Gone Now’
- Kevin Nash On Dark Side of the Ring Wanting to Cover Scott Hall, How Much Hall Cared For Wrestlers