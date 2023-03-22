Adam Cole Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole will appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that we’ll hear from Cole ahead of his in-ring return and the debut of AEW All Aceess next wek.

The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Gunns vs. Top Flight

* No Disqualification: HOOK vs. Stokely Hathaway

* The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian vs. Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Sting

* Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

* Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

* Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm

* We’ll hear from Adam Cole