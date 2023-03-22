wrestling / News

Adam Cole Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

March 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Adam Cole Image Credit: AEW

Adam Cole will appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that we’ll hear from Cole ahead of his in-ring return and the debut of AEW All Aceess next wek.

The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Gunns vs. Top Flight
No Disqualification: HOOK vs. Stokely Hathaway
* The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian vs. Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Sting
* Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
* Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson
* Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm
* We’ll hear from Adam Cole

