Adam Cole Set For WWE/Mattel Product Reveal On Thursday
Adam Cole has at least one more WWE appearance set before his contract expires, as he’s set for an event on Thursday. Cole is set to appear alongside Johnny Gargano at WWE and Mattel’s live product reveal on Thursday at 6 PM ET via Amazon Live, where they will show off new WWE toys and items.
As has been reported, Cole’s contract is set to expire on Friday and as of now, he is not said to have signed a new one. Assuming his contract does expire, he will then become a free agent.
We are joining forces with @Mattel for product reveals on Amazon live! Join @johnnygargano and @adamcolepro this Thursday, 8/26, at 3pm PST to see exciting WWE toys and NEW collector reveals. #ad https://t.co/02avz8TWtb pic.twitter.com/EWvxYCiBWK
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2021
https://t.co/RYfWV533xU pic.twitter.com/5zvqpcokyy
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 25, 2021
