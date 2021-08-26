Adam Cole Set For WWE/Mattel Product Reveal On Thursday

Adam Cole has at least one more WWE appearance set before his contract expires, as he’s set for an event on Thursday. Cole is set to appear alongside Johnny Gargano at WWE and Mattel’s live product reveal on Thursday at 6 PM ET via Amazon Live, where they will show off new WWE toys and items.

As has been reported, Cole’s contract is set to expire on Friday and as of now, he is not said to have signed a new one. Assuming his contract does expire, he will then become a free agent.