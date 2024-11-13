– During a recent interview with Stick To Wrestling with John McAdam, Adam Cole spoke about his respect for former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Cole on his respect for Bryan Danielson: “Yes. Yes. No doubt. I respect Bryan Danielson so much. Everybody does. Bryan is so universally loved, respected, and admired. Not just by the fans, but literally by every wrestler I’ve ever met. Bryan is, without question, one of the greatest of all time to ever do this. I look back at the one match we had on SmackDown and I think back so fondly of that night and that moment. That was the first time we had ever stepped into the ring together. It was a dream come true for me.”

On how it was an honor to wrestle Danielson: “It was an honor to step into the ring with Bryan Danielson. I got so excited at the idea because we both debuted the same night in AEW, I thought, ‘We’re going to get the chance to do it again in AEW and I can’t wait.’ At least now, for the time being, it seems like that probably won’t happen. That’s a bummer for me, but Bryan’s health and safety and legacy are the most important things.”

On selfishly wanting to face Danielson again: “I’m glad Bryan is able to rest and heal. Bryan is one of the greatest to ever do it. Selfishly, I do wish I could have stepped in the ring with him again. Who knows. Never say never. Maybe someday.”

Danielson last wrestled at AEW WrestleDream, where he lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley.