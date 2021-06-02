Adam Cole Shares Video With Britt Baker and AEW Women’s Title

Adam Cole is very pleased to see his partner Britt Baker with the AEW Women’s World Championship, and shared a brief video of them with the championship. Cole posted a video to his Instagram Stories (per Wrestling Inc of himself and Baker, the latter of whom has the title over her shoulder. As is the nature of Instagram Stories, the video is gone but you can see a mirror of it below courtesy of a fan account that captured it.

Baker won the championship from Hikaru Shida at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday. Meanwhile, Cole made his return on Tuesday’s NXT and got himself into the NXT Championship match at NXT Takeover: In Your House which will see Karrion Kross defend against Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, and Johnny Gargano.